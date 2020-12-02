Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael David Shafer
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020

Michael David Shafer

Feb. 19, 1953 - Nov. 6, 2020

PRESCOTT, Arizona - Michael David Shafer, 67, of Prescott, AZ will be remembered for his strong will and fighting spirit; sadly his fight ended at home in early November. He was a craftsman, father, brother, uncle, son and friend who will be greatly missed by those he left behind.

Born on February 19, 1953 to William Richard and Bette Langhoff Shafer of Bloomington, Illinois. Michael worked for the railroad early in life before becoming a highly skilled painter. Later, he moved to AZ where he became drawn to the mountains and hills of the Sonoran Desert. After a return to the heartland, he met his wife of 18 years, Sharon Shafer and began his new role as a father. Michael was an avid gym-goer, shuffleboard player and felt honored to volunteer his time in service to the American Legion Honor Guard of Prescott.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard, his mother and father.

He is survived by a sister, Linda Keller of IL; a special nephew, James Keller; brother, Tim (Becky) and four nieces; nephews and stepdaughter, Andrea (Hamda).

In lieu of flowers or donations, please call or hug someone you love today.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I will always miss him and our phone conversations. He was a very special person to me.
Neva jane wert
December 2, 2020