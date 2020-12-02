Michael David Shafer

Feb. 19, 1953 - Nov. 6, 2020

PRESCOTT, Arizona - Michael David Shafer, 67, of Prescott, AZ will be remembered for his strong will and fighting spirit; sadly his fight ended at home in early November. He was a craftsman, father, brother, uncle, son and friend who will be greatly missed by those he left behind.

Born on February 19, 1953 to William Richard and Bette Langhoff Shafer of Bloomington, Illinois. Michael worked for the railroad early in life before becoming a highly skilled painter. Later, he moved to AZ where he became drawn to the mountains and hills of the Sonoran Desert. After a return to the heartland, he met his wife of 18 years, Sharon Shafer and began his new role as a father. Michael was an avid gym-goer, shuffleboard player and felt honored to volunteer his time in service to the American Legion Honor Guard of Prescott.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard, his mother and father.

He is survived by a sister, Linda Keller of IL; a special nephew, James Keller; brother, Tim (Becky) and four nieces; nephews and stepdaughter, Andrea (Hamda).

In lieu of flowers or donations, please call or hug someone you love today.