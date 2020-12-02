Penny D. Snyder

July 22, 1970 - Nov. 28, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Penny D. Snyder, age 50, of Bloomington, IL passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Bloomington, IL. Penny was born July 22, 1970 in Lincoln, IL. The daughter of Larry and Irma Leanne Flarity Weger.

Surviving are her husband, William Snyder; daughters: Carolyn Thomas and Caitlin Snyder; granddaughter, Darci Perry, all of Bloomington, IL; sister, Paula (Michael) Galati of Belleville, IL; many in-laws; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Penny is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and sister, Pamela Hair.

Penny graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School. She worked for Walmart of Normal, IL for 14 years. She will be missed by all who knew her.

