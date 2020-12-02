Lydia Louise Buehrer

August 25, 1929 - Nov. 29, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Lydia Louise Buehrer, 91, of Bloomington, formerly of Litchfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

A private family service will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor Peter Weeks officiating. Interment will be at Elm Lawn Memorial Park in Litchfield. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church and School in Litchfield or Bethesda Lutheran Communities, 600 Hoffmann Drive, Watertown, WI 53094.

Lydia was born on August 25, 1929 in Hinsdale, IL, a daughter to Rev. Herman A. and Lydia L. Steinwart Laufer. She married Ronald Buehrer on October 8, 1955 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ft. Wayne, IN. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2008.

Surviving are her children: Judith (Mark) Vasel of Bloomington and Thomas (Janice) Buehrer of Kirkland, WA; daughter in law, Sarah Buehrer of Ballwin, MO; grandchildren, Katherine (Brian) Hill of Springfield, Amy (Ben) Adams of Longmont, CO, Meagan Vasel of Columbus, OH, Grant Buehrer of Searcy, AK, Peyton (Hailey) Buehrer of Nashville, TN, Blake (Shelby) Buehrer of Little Rock, AK, Terrill Hall of Nashville, TN, Cameron Buehrer, Natalie Buehrer, and Allison Buehrer all of Kirkland, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, son, Mark Daniel Buehrer, and siblings: Ruth Laufer, Charlotte Russmussen, Martin Laufer, Paul Laufer, and Esther Beecher.

Lydia graduated from Valparaiso University, Indiana, with a bachelor's degree in 1952. She was a dedicated homemaker for many years and later employed in the cafeteria at Litchfield Middle/High Schools. Lydia was a member at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, where she was active in the choir, handbells, LWML, and church musicals. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed reading, gardening, and was a gifted cook and baker. She took delight in sharing her produce from her garden with family and friends. Lydia enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Westminster Village and Martin Health Center for their compassionate care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Lydia's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.