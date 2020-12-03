Dr. Dennis Wayne Ruble

Jan. 21, 1929 - Nov. 24, 2020

LOMA LINDA, California - Wayne passed away peacefully, November 24, in Loma Linda. Wayne was born January 21, 1929, on the second floor bedroom of his mother's parents farm house near LaVern, Iowa. The son of Catherine Elizabeth Darby and Allen Christopher Ruble, he was baptized during his first year of life at the Universalist Church, Clinton, Illinois. He attended elementary and junior high school in Clinton until he went to live with his grandparents, Maude Sprague and Charles Darby, in Des Moines, Iowa. He attended Lincoln High School until the death of his grandmother. He returned the second semester of his senior year to Clinton, where he graduated. He attended Illinois State Normal University, where he obtained his B.S. and M.S. degrees.

Special recognition is given to Lena and Bob Alvey, Saretta and Sam Cohen, Gladys and Louis Armstrong, and members of the Universalist Church for helping to shape his destiny. He was president of the Illinois Universalist Youth Organization from 1948-1949.

He received his Doctorate of Education from Colorado State College, Greeley, Colorado, in 1960. His Greeley family home was with Elsie and Vernon Card.

He served in the U.S. Army as a Psychiatric Social Worker at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, from 1952-1954.

Prior to coming to California, Wayne taught one year at the St. Joseph Hospital, Bloomington, Illinois, (an Illinois State Normal University experimental program - Non Ambulatory Cerebral Palsy Children); a summer at Lincoln State School and Colony - Experimental Program for Pre-School Children (Kirk and Johnson University of Illinois); and three years for the Bloomington Public School District, teaching special education (EMR).

Wayne begin teaching at Fontana High School in 1958. He was a teacher, administrator, and school board trustee for the Fontana Unified School District. The district honored him by naming a school after him, Wayne Ruble Middle School.

He was also a Credentialed School Psychologist and a licensed Family, Marriage and Child Therapist.

He was active in the following community organizations: Fontana Rialto Community Concert Association; Fontana Cultural Arts and Beautification Foundation; Fontana Rotary International; and the Fontana Tour Club.

He served on the Fontana City Cultural Arts Commission and the Historical Commission, and the Fontana and San Bernardino Family Services Agency Boards. He was secretary several years for Psychosynthesis International.

Wayne was a life member in several professional organizations: Phi Delta Kappa; A.A.M.D.; Council for Exceptional Children; N.E.A; California Retired Teachers Association; National Academy of Counselors and Family Therapist; and Disabled American Veterans.

Other organization memberships include: The Los Angeles Conservancy; American Association of School Administrators; California Association of School Business Officials; Fontana Area Chamber of Commerce; California School Board Association; San Bernardino Symphony Association; Fontana-Rialto Community Concert Association; Fontana Mummers; American Legion; Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, Riverside Chapter; and A.A.R.P.

There will be no services with cremation and burial at Riverside National Cemetery.