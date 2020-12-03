Raymond Douglas

Nov. 30,1933 - Nov. 23, 2020

LEROY - Raymond Douglas, 86, of LeRoy, IL, passed away at 3:41p.m. on November 23, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

Graveside services will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Blake Sponsel officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00a.m. until 12Noon at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL the day of the service. The family request that mask be worn at the funeral home and the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Raymond was born on November 30,1933, in Danville, Kentucky, the son of Roy Lee, and Oma Moran Douglas. He married his beloved and best friend, Karen Windell, she preceded him in death in 1998.

Surviving is his son, Larry (Sandra) Douglas, LeRoy, IL; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, and three brothers.

Raymond is preceded in death by both parents; two children; two brothers; and two grandchildren.

Calvert Belangee Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

