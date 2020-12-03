William J. "Bill" Stokes

Sept. 11, 1931 - Nov. 30, 2020

HOPEDALE - William J. "Bill" Stokes, 89, of Hopedale, passed away at 7:32 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

He was born September 11, 1931 in Bloomington the son of William and Julia (Larkin) Stokes. He married Osa M. Crowdson on January 3, 1953 in Decatur, and she passed away December 7, 2018.

Surviving are his children: William J. (Janet) Stokes Jr. of London Mills, IL Catherine (Peter) Buckley of St. Joseph, IL, Steve (Robin) Stokes of Titusville, FL, Marie (Tom) Pula of Sunland, CA, Tom Stokes of Shirley, IL; ten grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; one brother in law, Joseph Crowdson and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister and one great great grandson.

He graduated from Ellsworth High School and was a farmer in McLean County and worked as an Operating Engineer Local 649.

He was a former member of Dale Township Volunteer Fire Department, Heyworth-Shirley Sportsmen's Club, and a former leader of Shirley Hot Shots 4H Club for 12 years.

He had a strong work ethic, loved dancing with his wife Osa and hosting family gatherings.

A private graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan. Greg Crowdson will officiate. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank.

