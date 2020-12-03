Carl Joseph Graf, Jr.

Dec. 2, 1939 - Nov. 30, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Carl Joseph Graf Jr., 80 of Bloomington passed at 1:43 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Fr. Greg Nelson officiating. Due to COVID-19, social distancing practices will be required. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. The mass can be viewed online at https://stmarysbloomington.org/.

Carl was born December 2, 1939 in Bloomington, IL the youngest of three children of Karl and Anna Graf. He proposed to Katy O'Malley on March 17, 1964, they married September 26 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and she passed in 2017. Surviving are children: Christine (Dennis) Chenoweth of Bloomington, Joe (Lisa) Graf of Bloomington, Carol (Tim) Asis of Bloomington, Michael (Lisa) Graf of Chenoa, Mary (Marshall) Watson of Hudson, and Theresa (Tony) Chambers of Downs. He has eleven angels for grandchildren: Molly (Marc) Malinowski, Sean (Amanda) Goben, Jared Graf, Luke Graf, Amber Graf, Natalie Graf, Thomas Asis, Hailey Watson, Emma Watson, Myles Chambers, and Katharine Chambers; sister Rosemary (Joe) Toohill, Fran sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Paul.

He was a member of St. Mary's Church. He attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Trinity High School in 1957. His life was faith, farming and family.

Carl was a lifetime supporter of the 4-H program. He was a member, leader, superintendent and judge for over 50 years at the McLean County Fair & 4-H Show.

Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Downs. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's School or McLean County Extension Service Foundation-4-H.

Thank you to Elizabeth and all caregivers of Synergy HomeCare. The care and compassion he received from the OSF hospital doctors, nursing staff, palliative care and hospice is to be commended.

Online condolences and memories of Carl may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.