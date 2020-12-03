Sandra E. Savage

Nov. 18, 1948 - Nov. 28, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Sandra Elaine Savage, 72, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at 11:55 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, after a 7-month battle with advanced stage cancer.

Sandy was born to Reverend Kenneth and Virginia Brooks on November 18, 1948 in Robinson, IL. Midway through her high school years, her family moved to Dolton, IL, where she graduated from Thornridge High School. After graduating from Thornridge, Sandy attended Illinois State University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Speech Pathology in 1970. She married Richard Savage on August 1, 1970. They had three children: Lucas, Lindsay and Nicholas; one grandchild, Gavin.

After ISU, Sandy worked with Marc Center and United Cerebral Palsy. Always interested in a wide variety of activities, Sandra started her own business providing live plants to various office locations in Bloomington/Normal. She went from being The Plant Lady to working at St. Joseph Medical Center. Starting in the medical records department, Sandra was eventually the assistant to the Administrator of the hospital. Leaving St. Joseph's, Sandy joined McKnight Publishing, where she enjoyed the process of book publication, especially arranging photo sessions for pictures included in school text books. Wanting to spend more time with family, Sandy started her own business as a Medical Transcriptionist, providing medical transcription services to local doctor's offices from her home office.

Sandy's interests in all things led her down some unusual paths. She and her husband Richard bought and sold antiques and collectibles online and at flea markets for several years. She drove one year in the McLean County Fair's Demolition Derby, proving to her driver husband that she could do it too. She won the Pantagraph's Bill Flick's Ugliest Christmas Ornament contest, using garter belt clips and snaps.

A long-time member of the 2nd Presbyterian Church, she held a variety of volunteer positions over the years, but none were as enjoyable and satisfying as participating the Church's large mission sale. Starting from basic sale setup, Sandy would eventually Co-chair the sale event for a few years. She most enjoyed the outstanding faith, comradery and closeness of the 2nd Presbyterian community in developing this mission sale every year. Sandy also shared her personal kindness and charity in simple ways. Always in her car were gloves, hats and umbrellas, which she gave to people walking in the rain and cold.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Virginia Brooks and sister Karen Tucker.

Surviving are her husband Richard, son Lucas (Elizabeth), daughter Lindsay, son Nicholas and grandson Gavin.

The family is not holding visitation or celebration of life services at this time. Memorial donations in Sandy's name should be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Please pause for a minute, think of your interaction with sweet, loving Sandy; smile and remember her presence.

