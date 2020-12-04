Menu
Delmar Ray Thedens
1934 - 2020
Delmar Ray Thedens

Feb. 5, 1934 - Nov. 15, 2020

NORMAL - Delmar Ray Thedens, 86, of Normal, IL passed away on November 15, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1934 in Colfax, IL to George and Tillie (Brucker) Thedens.

Delmar is survived by his daughters: Mary A. Weber of Normal, Abby L. (Dirk) Dallman of Springfield; son, Trent J. (Dee) Thedens of Colfax; grandchildren: Ryan (Patty) Thedens of Cooksville, Lindsey (Bryan) Price of Bloomington, Holden Weber of Normal; six step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Evelyn A. (Clark) Thedens.

Delmar was known not only for serving his country in the US Army, but also for his love of going to Colorado with Evelyn and spending time with his family. He was always supportive of his children and wife and will be missed greatly.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or to Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
