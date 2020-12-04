Ada M. Kindred

June 20, 1927 - Dec. 2, 2020

ATLANTA - Ada M. Kindred, 93, of Atlanta, passed away at 1:41 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kindred will be private. Burial will be in the Atlanta Cemetery. Mr. Doug Maris will officiate.

Ada Marie Marvel was born June 20, 1927, in Waynesville, the daughter of Charles W. and Ida Gambrel Marvel. She was united in marriage with Donald W. Kindred on March 19, 1944, in Norman, Oklahoma. He preceded Ada in death on October 8, 1989.

Ada is survived by four sons: Garry (Judith) Kindred, Dale (Elizabeth) Kindred, Robert (Wilma) Kindred, and Kevin Kindred; one daughter-in-law, Linda Kindred; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters: Emma Jean Graham and Wanda Zurkhammer.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Ronald Kindred; two grandchildren: Daniel Kindred and Jennifer Kindred; two brothers: Bill Marvel and Wayne Marvel; and two sisters: Charlene Hunting and Leona Bicknell.

Ada and Don became farmers when Don returned from WWII. They raised five sons on farms around Heyworth, Arrowsmith, and Atlanta. They retired in 1989 and moved into Atlanta. Ada went to work at Hanson's Cleaners after Don passed, and retired after 20 or more years with them at the age of 85. In 2019, she moved into St. Clara's Rehab Center where she resided until her passing. Those who knew and loved her will greatly miss her.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Fire Department.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.