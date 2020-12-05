Gene W. Gregory

Jan. 24, 1941 - Dec. 3, 2020

ALPHARETTA, Georgia - Gene Gregory, formerly of Gibson City, IL passed away on December 3, 2020. He was 79 years of age. Gene was born in Elkton, KY on January 24, 1941. Gene and wife, Linda (Jordan), also of Gibson City, met in high school. They moved to Alpharetta, GA in 1992 and had been married for 56 years before Gene's passing. Proceeding him in death were his father, Milam; mother, Elsie; and brother, Todd.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; children: Jill (Brad) Roberts, and son, Chad (Amy) Gregory. Both Jill and Chad and their families live in neighboring towns in GA. Gene was also a proud grandparent of Jill's daughters: Jordan and Hailey and Chad's son, Payton and daughter, Alex.

After beginning his egg industry career at Corn Belt Hatcheries in Gibson City, he rose through the ranks to become President and Chief Executive Officer of United Egg Producers with offices in GA and Washington, D.C. UEP is a national cooperative representing the nation's egg farmers. His career provided him and Linda an opportunity to travel to all 50 states and several foreign countries. One of his highlights was an invitation for he and Linda to attend a Christmas dinner at The White House with President George W. and Laura Bush.

Gene maintained his interest in and loyalty to Gibson City and the High School. In 2018, he was named to the Gibson City Sports Hall of Fame as having been the founding member. In 2020, he was presented the Gibson City Melvin Sibley High School's Distinguished Alumni Award.

Gene always considered himself fortunate to come from a large, loving family. He is survived by sister, Brenda (Johnny) Moore of Fairbury; sister, Carolyn (Delmar) Case of Gibson City; brother, Lannie (Linda) of Trinity, FL; brother, Ron (Linda) of McLeansboro, IL and sister, Sherry (Brian) Bachtold of Moline, IL.

Gene was cremated in GA and his ashes will be delivered by family to Gibson City for a memorial service sometime in early 2021. His final resting place will be in Drummer Township cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Gene asked that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Gibson City, 628 South Church Street, Gibson City, IL 60936.