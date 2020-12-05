Carol Jean Blair

August 6, 1937 -Dec. 3, 2020

RUTLAND- Carol Jean Blair, 83, of Rutland, passed away at 6:11 AM on Thursday December 3, 2020 at OSF St. James Medical Center in Pontiac.

A mass of Christian burial will be private for her family at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Toluca with Franciscan Friars officiating.

Burial will be in Reilley Cemetery in Wenona. Memorials may be given to the family or to a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Rutland American Legion or Rutland Fire Department.

Carol Jean Arndt was born in Rutland on August 6, 1937, a daughter to Henry G. and Anna F. Stimac Arndt. She married William L. Blair at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wenona on September 13, 1958. He preceded her in death in 2018.

Surviving are her children: Thomas (Christine Brown) Blair, Peru; Scott (Jean) Blair, Rutland; Steve (Jill) Blair, Toluca; Tina Blair, Rutland; Theresa (Patrick) Martin, Wenona; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and four sisters: Mary (Leroy) Kerns, Rutland, and Barbara Arndt, Rutland, Eva Carvish, Rutland, Pat Franklin, Rutland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; and two sisters. She was an avid bird watcher and a fan of the Chicago Cubs. She also enjoyed scratch tickets and Slotomania. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.