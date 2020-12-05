James Allen Drach

August 25, 1945 - Dec. 2, 2020

EMINGTON - James Allen Drach of Emington, IL, died peacefully on December 2, 2020 from COVID-19 at the age of 75 years old.

Jim was born August 25, 1945, the son of Doris Agnes (Niessen) Drach and Clifford Vincent Drach, and was raised on the family farm in Saunemin, IL. He was the second oldest of seven children - brothers: Terrence (Becky) Drach, Roger "Buck" (Kelly Green) Drach, and Dan Drach; sisters: Diane Nagy, Marcia Pickett, and Paula (Mark) Madison. Jim attended, the Union Township School in Emington IL. He graduated from Saunemin High School in 1963 and enlisted in the US Army. He was stationed in Huntsville AL, Germany and South Korea.

He returned home and met Patricia Ann (Whiteman) Drach. Jim and Pat married June of 1973 and had three children: Jennifer Drach (married to Jason Kamler) of Janesville WI, Jeffrey Drach of Lombard, IL and Matthew Drach of Janesville WI. Jim's wife, Patricia, died tragically in 1985 while driving home from teaching school.

Jim raised their three children in Emington, IL with the support of his mother, "Dorie" Drach and their family friends and neighbors Don and Marcia Bunting.

In 1996, Jim married Marcia (Beiswanger) Drach, Dwight IL, whereupon the couple intertwined Jim's three children and Marcia's two children, Devon (Jeremy) Crouch and Brian Trainor.

Jim is survived by his wife of 24 years Marcia Drach, their five children; and their seven grandchildren: Pierce Crouch, Carson Crouch, William Trainor, Brooklin Trainor, Samuel Kamler, Henry Kamler and Lucy Kamler. Jim retired in 2018, enjoyed a lifetime of traveling, skiing, euchre playing in many different card clubs, and storytelling. Jim was the Commander for the Flynn Eich VFW Post #451, a lifetime Farm Bureau member, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus member, Pontiac IL, a President of the Parish Council at St. Patrick's Church in Dwight, IL, a School Board member at St. Paul's School in Odell, IL, the Union Township County Supervisor, and an active volunteer for Operation S.O.S. in Dwight IL.

A private burial ceremony at the St. Mary's of Loretto Catholic Cemetery Emington, IL will be held next week. Due to the pandemic, a Catholic Mass, wake and a gathering of friends and family will be announced and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make any charitable donations to the Flynn Eich VFW Post #451 c/o Lee Bunting 28542 N 2900 East Rd. Dwight IL 60420 or donor's choice.