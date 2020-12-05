Menu
Donald Franklin Daudelin
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Donald Franklin Daudelin

Apr. 28, 1937 - Dec. 3, 2020

BLOOMINGTON – Donald Franklin Daudelin, 83 of Bloomington passed away at his home at 3:17 AM Thursday December 3, 2020.

There will be a private burial at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery and the family will host a Celebration of Life later.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

Don was born April 28, 1937 in Dallas, TX to Frank Erwin and Hazel Katherine Cromer Daudelin.

He married Karen Baker in Tyler, TX on August 12, 1961. She survives. He is also survived by his three children: Tim (Julie Coney) Daudelin of Scottsdale, AZ, Douglas (Ronna Taylor-Dye) Daudelin of Indianapolis, Kelly Daudelin of Bloomington; five grandchildren: Brittian (Evelia) Daudelin, Drew Daudelin, Derrick (Kayla) Daudelin, Tracy (Eric) Daugherty, Reid Dalton; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Jean Almon.

Don retired in 2001 after thirty years at Western Illinois University. His work at Western was truly amazing as he started so many student advocacy programs to ensure due process was always afforded to all. He began his time at Western as the Campus Minister and never really left that role even though moving into the Ombudsman and Student Advocate roles. He ministered to all in his own special way, the grubby way.

Apart from work, the man enjoyed various hobbies and activities - watching football, playing wargames, being a Santa for area kids, creating and umpiring a facility softball "flab" league, reading books, watching old B westerns and movies, collecting too many things and being the backyard QB for football contests.

"Grubby" will be remembered as a giving and loving man by all because that is what he was and is as he watches over us all still.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the WIU Foundation in Don's name.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
I was shocked and truly saddened to learn of Don´s passing. Many times this year I thought of Karen and Don and Dexter and wondered how everyone was holding up. I met Karen and Don through my husband as he worked for Karen and Don. Don you are remembered as soft spoken and truly an inspiration where ever I would interact with you. I would always look forward to Karen´s and Don´s Christmas letters so I could envision your trips to Texas and other interesting places. Don you are forever in our hearts and Karen and families my deepest condolences in your time of immense grief.
Susan C
December 5, 2020