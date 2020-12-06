Wilma Marie Kuntz

March 30, 1930 - Dec. 4, 2020

GRIDLEY - Wilma Marie Kuntz, 90, of Gridley, finished her earthly journey and is with her Savior Jesus, on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:22 a.m. at her home.

She was born on March 30, 1930 in Morris, MN to William and Minnie Schlupp Luthi. She married Clyde Raymond Kuntz on April 17, 1955 in Morris, MN. He survives

Also surviving are three daughters: Sonia (Tim) Vercler of Lexington, Sara (Steve) Garman of Tremont, Donna Kuntz of Peoria; three sons: Richard (RaeJean) Kuntz of Gridley, Russell (Sherrie) Kuntz of Gridley, Rollyn (Angie) Kuntz of Chenoa; brother, Rueben (Chrystal) Luthi of Washington; sister, Lillian (Howard) Mogler of Alvord, IA; 19 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, one sister, and daughter-in-law, Brenda Kuntz.

Wilma was a homemaker and a member of the Apostolic Church of Gridley where services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Church Ministers will officiate. Services will be live streamed at www.gridleyacchurch.org. Family visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to funeral at the church. Burial will be at Gridley Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to give special thanks to Terre Whitmer, Wava Kaupp, and Alice Steward for their continued care.

Wilma loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Each one had a special place in her heart. She loved hosting family and friends in her home and enjoyed collecting dolls and angels. Her sweet and gentle nature will be missed by those who loved her.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Church of Gridley or Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton.

Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.