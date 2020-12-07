Jerry L. Honegger

Dec. 31, 1936 - Dec. 5, 2020

FORREST - Jerry L. Honegger, 83, of Forrest, died peacefully at Serenity Villa at Fairview Haven Retirement Community in Fairbury on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

A family graveside service will be held at Forrest Twp. Cemetery. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given in his honor to Serenity Villa at Fairview Haven; St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Forrest; or the charity of the donor's choice.

Jerry was born on December 31, 1936 in Fairbury, the son of Sam and Leah (Rieger) Honegger.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy. Jerry and Nancy celebrated 61 years of marriage in August. His parents and one brother, Lyle Honegger, preceded him in death.

Survivors also include his children: his daughter Marci (Randy) Rich of Bloomington and their children: Alex (Ellie) Rich, Tyler (Alyssa) Rich and Kaleigh (Chris) Curran; his daughter Dara (Derrick) Surratt of Alexandria, Virginia, and their daughters, Caroline and Emily; and his son, Brent (Kelly) Honegger of Fairbury, and their children, Luke (Taylor) Honegger, Brock, Megan, and Sam.

Also surviving are two brothers: Gordon (Jean Ann) Honegger of Morton, and Sam (Judy) Honegger of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and sister-in-law, Kathy Honegger, of Fairbury.

Jerry was a 1955 graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Soon after Jerry earned his diploma, he enlisted in the United States Army, in which he served our country for two years. After his military service, Jerry earned a degree in business and accounting at Western Illinois University. Upon graduation, Jerry worked at his family's business, Honegger Farms in Forrest, until it was sold.

A hardworking and driven individual, Jerry started his own business, Honegger Accounting. Jerry enjoyed working with others and valued the relationships he built. He also worked at Morton Community Bank alongside his brother, Gordon and sister-in-law, Jean Ann and served on the Board of Directors.

While Jerry was successful in his career, above all else, he loved his family and friends, and he loved to travel. Some of his favorite memories include driving out west with a camper in-tow, white water rafting in Jackson Hole, WY, fishing in Canada, downhill skiing in the Rocky Mountains, enjoying the Florida sunshine, and boating at Table Rock Lake in Missouri.

Jerry loved being a father and grandpa. He taught his children and grandchildren how to appreciate so many of the outdoor activities and places he enjoyed. By his example, his family learned the value of integrity, hard work, and love of family.

The family is incredibly grateful for the compassionate staff at Fairview Haven Serenity Villa, who provided loving care, support, and kindness to Jerry, Nancy and family the past two years.

