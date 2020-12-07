Inez Mary Somers Bowen

Dec. 7, 1926 - Dec. 4, 2020

FAIRBURY - Inez Mary Somers Bowen, 93, Fairbury, died December 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

A private funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, Strawn on Friday, December 11, 2020. Burial will follow in Strawn Cemetery. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements. The family suggests memorials be given to St. Andrew's Catholic Parish or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Inez was born in Strawn, IL on December 7, 1926 to Peter and Agnes Koerner Somers. She married Clifton Bowen on April 25, 1981. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brothers: Raymond, Paul, Arthur, Elmer "Tib", Tom, Jim and Frank Somers, sisters, Maxine Knauer Rieger and Agnus "AK" Fleischauer.

She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Parish and the Altar and Rosary Society, VFW Auxiliary, Fairbury and American Legion Auxiliary, Forrest.

Inez and Cliff had many good times at their home in Fresno, CA before moving to Las Vegas where she worked at the Las Vegas Convention Center for 16 years. Inez also lived in Kankakee, IL and worked at WKAN Radio.

Inez loved her family and was a very special aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Inez counts her decades long close friendships as some of her proudest accomplishments.

