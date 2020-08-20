Menu
Thomas D. Rousey
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - Thomas D. Rousey, 71, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at his home.

His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or to the Rock Steady Boxing Program at Carle Health and Fitness Center, Bloomington.

He was born Jan. 3, 1949, in Bloomington, a son of Frederick and Agnes Hall Rousey. He married Cindy K. Kline on Dec. 9, 1967, in Bloomington, and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Matt (Michelle) Rousey, Williamsville, and Trent (Heather) Rousey, Mount Zion; four grandchildren, Ethan, Nathan, Tylin and Ava; three siblings, Mary (Jim) Bryant, Richmond, Va.; Kathy (Steve) Mintus and Larry (Katie) Rousey, both of Bloomington; and his canine companion, Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents.Tom worked at Sonomag Corporation in Normal for over 25 years and later owned and operated USL Manufacturing for over 15 years. Tom was an avid golfer, achieving a hole-in-one in Myrtle Beach and also enjoyed bicycling.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by BLM Pantagraph on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704
Aug
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
