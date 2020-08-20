Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Chiffon S. Morris
1979 - 2020
BORN
1979
DIED
2020

NORMAL - Chiffon Shelisa Morris of Normal died Aug. 9, 2020, in Bloomington.

She was born Dec. 4, 1979, in Chicago, and later moved to Normal where she graduated from University High School in 1998. She attended Northern Illinois University and worked for First Student for over 15 years.

She leaves behind her mother, Sheila Morris; father, Robbie Gunn; sister, Robin Gunn; and two sons, Tyler and Kylen.

Her service will be at 9 a.m. Friday at God's Decision Outreach Ministry, 474 Wylie Drive, Normal.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.


Published by BLM Pantagraph on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Service
9:00a.m.
God's Decision Outreach Ministry
474 Wylie Drive, Normal, Illinois
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Condolences to the Morris family for your loss Chiffon will Truly be Missed Love u All Hold your Heads Up from which cometh your help. For You've Gotten an New Angel CHIFFON!!
KATHERINE A LESTER
August 20, 2020