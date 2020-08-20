NORMAL - Mary Lucille Gross, 94, of Normal, passed away at 2:25 p.m. Monday (Aug. 17 , 2020) at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 12, 1926, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, to J.C. and Alma Starnes. She married Myron C. Gross on Oct. 28, 1946, in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He passed on Nov. 5, 2002, in Bloomington. She was also preceded in death by her sister and two lovely brothers.

Surviving are her brothers, Cecil Starns, Mooresville, Indiana; John (Carol) Starnes, Surprise, Arizona; and sister, Margret Silkey, Dale Indiana; three daughters, Ruth (Sam) Pittmon, Pagosa Springs, Colorado; Rita Beyer, Normal; Helen (Doug) McLearen, Nancy, Kentucky; and a son, Myron (Donna) Gross, Normal. There are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mary was a lifelong member of the Danvers First Presbyterian Church and the First United Presbyterian Church of LeRoy. She was also a member of the Red Hatters, the DAV, and the American Legion Auxiliary for over 20 years. She enjoyed sending cards to friends, cracking jokes, attending church and spending time with family and friends.

A private viewing will be held Friday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, with a private graveside service following the viewing at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.