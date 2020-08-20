Menu
Rose A. Harcar
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

STREATOR - Rose A. Harcar, 73, of Streator, passed away Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria due to complications of COVID-19.

Mass of Christian burial will be private. The Rev. Father Ryan Mattingly will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. The rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator.

Born Nov. 11, 1946, in Streator, she was the daughter of Roy and Mary Ingram Hilliard. She married James J. Harcar on May 15, 1973. He survives in Streator.

She is also survived by a son, Jimmy (Heather) Harcar. Bloomington; her beloved cat, Smokey; her grand cats, Merlin, Stella and Nommy; a sister, Mary Beth (Larry) Wampler. Bloomington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Andrew Harcar Sr., Streator; Oral (Frances) Higdon, Streator; Mary Ann Woodward, Bloomington; Ann Harcar, Streator; and David Bullard, Biloxi, Mississippi; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Roberta Bullard; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Wanda Harcar, William Harcar, Anne Beckom, Maria Harcar, Thomas and Mona Harcar, Agnes and Richard Hornick, and Mike Harcar.


Published by BLM Pantagraph on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street, Streator, IL 61364
