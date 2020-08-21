BLOOMINGTON - Michael Thomas Schultz, 61, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baby Fold, Midwest Food Bank or the CJD Foundation. For more information regarding CJD, please visit www.cjdfoundation.org.

He was born Oct. 22, 1958, in Chicago, a son of Paul B. and Marlene Schultz. He married the love of his life, Cheryl G. Tudor, on Aug. 14, 1982, at Epiphany Catholic Church, and she survives in Bloomington.

He is also survived by a son, Chris (Dusty) Schultz, Dallas, Texas; his mother, Marlene Schultz Kroll, Normal; three brothers, Steve (Marti) Schultz, Normal; Rick (Becky) Schultz, Oakley; and Rob (Patty) Schultz, Pontiac; a sister-in-law, Dianne Schultz, Bloomington; and two stepbrothers, Bill (Mary) Kroll, Marco Island, Florida, and David (Lisa) Kroll, Danville, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Mark Schultz; his stepfather, Joe Kroll; and a stepbrother, Bob Kroll.

Mike was a graduate of Normal Community High School and was a loyal employee of District 87 for 24 years. He began his career there as a middle school custodian where he won the hearts of students and staff with his ever-present smile and can-do attitude. He later moved to the District 87 warehouse where the pride he took in his work continued.

"Muskie Mike" loved spending time at his home away from home in Hayward, Wisconsin, where he spent hours fishing for the biggest muskie he could find. More than anything, though, Mike treasured his roles as a husband, father, son and brother.

