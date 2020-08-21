NORMAL - Mary Eileen Boyer, 84, of Normal, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at her home.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling the arrangements.

Mary was born Oct. 19, 1935, in Macomb, a daughter of William and Vera Murfin Robbins. She married Edward Boyer on July 2, 1956, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Mary is survived by a son, Edward (Lourie) Boyer, Junior, and two daughters, Kathy (Duane) Moss and Grace (William) Cushman.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley (Joe) Venturi, Edward (Emily) Boyer, Tyler (Laurel) Boyer, Catrina (Ben) Murphy and Duane Edward Moss. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren, Rylee, Makinzee, Emmett, Elsie, Jayden, Haven, Logan, Jilliana, Devlyn, Amber, Daniel and D. J.. Three great-great grandchildren, Marie, Ava, and Lilliana, also survive.

Mary leaves behind siblings, Joann Robbins, Kathy Reeder, Phyllis Dodds, Linda Robbins, Patsy Creasy and David Robbins.

She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Bertha Robbins; a brother, Laverne Robbins; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Rose Boyer.

Mary worked for many years in various capacities for Freedom-Owens Oil Company in Bloomington.