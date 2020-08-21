NORMAL - Martha Rozelle "Rosey" Garrigus, 93, of Normal, went home to heaven Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) in Normal.

She was born and grew up and lived many years in Parke County, Indiana. She graduated from Rockville High School. She was the daughter of Ora and Myrtle Jeffries. She married Leo Garrigus in Oct. 18, 1947, and they were married 67 years before his death Sept. 8, 2015.

She is survived by three children, Dennis (Michele) Garrigus, Normal; Debby (Jeff) Schweinfurth, Richwood, Ohio; and Ron Garrigus, Bloomington. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Mike (Heather) Garrigus, Julie (Anthony) Smith, Brian (Kerrie) Schweinfurth, Tracy (Chris) Reed, Scott (Paula) Schweinfurth, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Throughout her adult years she was a member of various Christian churches where she volunteered in different areas. She also spent much time at local hospitals as a volunteer and was recognized because of this. She lived in Lexington, Kentucky; Sun City West, Arizona; Carrolton Texas; Sikeston, Missouri; Carterville and Bloomington. She made friends in every neighborhood she lived in and every hospital she volunteered at and church she attended. She was well-known for her baking abilities of cakes, pies and cookies as well as sewing and quilting. After her husband's retirement she enjoyed traveling in their camper to various locations.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the McLean County Nursing Home for their wonderful care for the past five years.

Private graveside service was held at Memory Garden Cemetery, Rockville, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Gooch Funeral Home, Rockville. Condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.