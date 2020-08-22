WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania - Donald Eugene Lindauer, 65, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was the husband of Allyson Antoine Lindauer for 28 years.

Born May 3, 1955, in Gibson City, he was the son of Charlene June Seibring Lindauer of Saybrook, and the late Donald Benjamin Lindauer.

Don was an FCC compliance manager for Comcast Co. In his younger years, he was a fishing guide at Birchdale Lodge on Eagle Lake, Ontario, which became a second home for him. His proudest accomplishments were being a loving father, husband and provider for his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed boating on the Bohemia River with his family as well as working in his garden.

When Don made a friend, they would be his friend for life. Don will be remembered as a very selfless man, a kind man that would do anything to help those in need.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Jennifer and Jacob; stepchildren, Krystina and Justin; two granddaughters, Aaliya and Krystarley; three sisters, Chare Robinson, Saybrook; Tina (Mike) Fugate, Sycamore; Taresa Lindauer, Heyworth; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. Monday in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Anchor.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fame Fire Company, 200 E. Rosedale Ave., West Chester, PA 19382. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, is handling arrangements.

It will be a requirement that the public wears a mask for visitation, and there will be a 50-person limit to capacity in the church.