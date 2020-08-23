Menu
Sharon K. Frost

BLOOMINGTON - Sharon K. Nalley Frost, 72, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at home.

Sharon was born to Joseph and Marilyn Nalley on July 16, 1948. Sharon married Joseph Frost of Bloomington in June 1994. He survives.

A son, Tim Eastham of LeRoy; both parents, four brothers and a sister, preceded her in death.

She is survived by a son, Jeff (Lidia) Eastham, LeRoy, daughter-in-law, Amy Eastham, LeRoy; one stepson, Joe (Kim) Frost Jr., Fithian; and one stepdaughter, Sandra (Todd) Beecher, Wapella; one sister, Leah (Tad) Reynolds, Gifford; four grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley), Cory, Austin and Karlee Eastham; one great-granddaughter, Ellie Rose Eastham (who was born on Sharon's birthday); and two stepgranddaughters, Jennifer (Gary) and Paige Hinthorne. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Sharon owned and operated restaurants through her career in LeRoy and Downs.


Published by The Pantagraph on Aug. 23, 2020.
