NORMAL - Dr. Kenneth A. Retzer passed from this life July 28, 2020, in Beijing, China. Born Nov. 6, 1933, in Morgan County, to Samuel S. and Cora Martin Retzer, he was 86 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Wei, and son, Kenneth Samuel, in Beijing; sons, Roger (Cori), Highland Village, Texas; Martin (Susan), Stickney; Kent (Laurie), Clinton; daughter, Sherrie, Cedar Hill, Texas; one brother, Vernon, Pekin; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorcas Anne Schroeder; three sisters and two brothers.

Kenneth was professor of math education from 1962 to 1990 at Illinois State University and later taught at Abilene Christian University. He was also an elder at the Four Seasons Road Church of Christ in Bloomington. He used his education and Christian background for church outreach in China for the rest of his life.

Memorials gifts can be made to the Illinois State University Fund and designated for the Mathematics Department General Fund at Illinois State University, Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL 61790-8000.

He will be missed by the many people his life touched, but he passed in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection. We wait, knowing we will see him again.