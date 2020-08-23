BLOOMINGTON - Hunter Wade Arbuckle, 25 of Bloomington, gained his angel wings on Wednesday August 19th at 8:36 am.

Hunter was born June 4th, 1995 at Fort Riley Kansas to Trent and Laura Arbuckle. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Joan Arbuckle (Snook) and his Uncle Kevin Winterland.

He is survived by his parents Trent and Margina (Thomas-Ditch) Arbuckle of Hudson, and Laura (Balensiefen) and Larry Lester of Bloomington; his brother Jace Arbuckle of Normal, sister Catherine Ditch and brother Jonathan Ditch of Hudson; his fiancé LeAnna Egli of Normal; his grandparents Lewis and Susan Arbuckle of Bloomington, and Ed and Charlotte Balensiefen of Henry, IL; dear life-long friends Deb Vittitoe, Dale Roeske and Dylan Wahl.

Hunter graduated from Normal Community West High School in 2014 and was employed by LKM Landscaping in Normal. Hunter loved reading, especially fantasy books, and being with family and friends. Hunter was a hard worker who loved working and playing outside. He was most at home camping around a bonfire with his friends with country music playing and his cowboy boots on.

Visitation for Hunter will be Tuesday, August 25 from 2 pm to 6 pm at Bible Baptist Church, 814 Jersey Avenue, Normal Il. Funeral will be Wednesday, August 26 at 10.00 a.m. at Bible Baptist Church, with interment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Hunter had a deep life time love of all animals, to that end the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the McLean County Humane Society or Wish Bone Canine Rescue of Bloomington.