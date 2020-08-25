PONTIAC - Eileen Fahsbender, 92, of Pontiac, passed away at 12:48 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at Tjardes Healthcare Center at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Funeral for Eileen will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac. The Rev. Carlin Ours will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac, following the services. The family has requested that all in attendance, wear masks and adhere to social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines. Calvert and Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Eileen was born April 9, 1928, the daughter of Earl and Martha Springer Mackinson. She married Robert Fahsbender on Sept. 10, 1946, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 1991.

She is survived by one son, Wayne Al (Charlene) Fahsbender, Chenoa; two grandchildren, Scott (Heather) Fahsbender, Waynesville, and Lisa (Chris) Landstrom, Bloomington; four great-grandchildren, Brynne and Hunter Fahsbender, and Julianne and Kristin Landstrom; one sister, Cheryl Pattison, Pontiac.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Eldon and Charles Mackinson.

Eileen volunteered for many organizations including OSF St. James Hospital, Red Cross bloodmobile, Pontiac Bluegrass Festival. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as president. In 1996 Eileen was named Citizen of the Year by Pontiac Rotary Club.

Eileen was employed at Turk Furniture in Pontiac for 11 years and then later at Bank of Pontiac for over 36 years as vice president of operations.

Memorials can be made in Eileen's name to Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center Auxiliary, Pontiac Fire Department or the Red Cross or a charity of the donor's choice.

