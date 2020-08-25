GRIDLEY - Wendell G. Hibbs, 84, of Gridley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 10:48 a.m. Friday (Aug. 21, 2020) at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Springfield, where he had been a resident.

Cremation has been accorded. His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gridley Cemetery with the Rev. Grant Stauter officiating. Social distancing is encouraged due to COVID-19. Memorials may be given to Gridley Emergency Medical Services. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, is in charge of arrangements.

Wendell George Hibbs was born Feb. 22, 1936, at home in Gridley, a son to George Albert and Ruth Arahood Hibbs.

He is survived by his sister, Thelma Wesley, Gridley; and several nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Shirley Tipsord; and his brother, Verlan Hibbs.

Wendell worked at Hart-Carter for several years. He was a past member of the First United Church of Gridley.

