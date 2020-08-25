ARROWSMITH - Hazel B. Miller, 97, of Arrowsmith, passed away Friday (Aug. 21, 2020) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of local arrangements.

Hazel was born May 30, 1923, in Panola, to the late Harlan and Minnie Underwood. Along with her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, WC Miller; son, Eddie Miller; and 11 sisters and brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Ed) Payne and Janet (Bob) Phillips; sister, Kate Metz; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Hazel was a member of Westford UMC and Arrowsmith Christian Church in Illinois. She was the first to volunteer for church fundraisers, often sewing, crocheting and quilting beautiful items to be sold. Along with sewing and quilting, Hazel enjoyed cooking. Her recipes were famous to many across several states. She was also a member of the Arrowsmith VFW Auxiliary.

Known and loved as "Granny," she was a selfless person. In times of war, she was the neighbor and friend that made sure everyone had something to eat. Hazel was a hardworking person. She took pride in being a farm wife and could drive everything on that farm.

Hazel believed you should be willing to try anything at least once. It was no surprise when she took up dart playing at the age of 90 while wintering with her daughter in Florida. At the age of 93, she won a dart championship.

In spirit of Hazel's passion to feed others, memorial donations may be made to Westford UMC Food Pantry at 273 NC-49, Concord, NC 28025.

A registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.