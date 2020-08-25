BLOOMINGTON - Sylvia Connell Moudy, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Friday (Aug. 21, 2020) in El Paso.

Her Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Father Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery, Delavan. It is recommended that those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Sylvia was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Tremont, a daughter of Louis and Julia Connell.

Surviving are a son, Daniel Moudy; a daughter, Mary (Mark) Bentsen; two grandchildren, Genevieve and Anna Moudy; two brothers, Neil (Marilyn) Connell, Mark (Neta) Connell; brother-in-law, Don Fawer; sister-in-law, Betsy Connell; and numerous beloved cousins, nephews and nieces.

In addition to her former husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Moudy; her parents, Louis and Julia Connell; two brothers, Richard Connell and Don Connell; two sisters, Jeri Bowsher and Jane Fawer; a brother-in-law, Dennis Bowsher; and a sister-in-law, Rosa Connell.

Sylvia graduated from Tremont High School, attended Bradley University, and retired from Verizon. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. She was also a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society and enjoyed helping the poor at their Clothing Pantry. She also helped with funeral luncheons at her church. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with her granddaughters, painting with acrylics, and being with her large Maine coon cat, Sky.

