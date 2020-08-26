Menu
Mary A. Carter

BLOOMINGTON - Mary Alice Carter, 75, of Bloomington, passed away at 5 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling arrangements.

Mary was born Oct. 29, 1944, in Bloomington, to James E. and Caroline E. Dunlap Clouse. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by two brothers, one sister and one daughter.

Mary is survived by her five children, David Carter, Bloomington; Brenda (Dave) Lee, Bloomington; Ronald Carter, Normal; Donald Carter, Bloomington; Jimmie (Leslie) Carter, Normal; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Wendy.

Mary was a caregiver, and she truly loved each and every person she took care of.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be left at beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Aug. 26, 2020.
