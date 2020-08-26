Menu
Geneen A. Rusk
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - Geneen A. "Cookie" Rusk, 75, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:58 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) at her residence.

A private funeral was held. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Geneen was born Sept. 17, 1944, in Bloomington, the daughter of Martin and Regina Zuchowski Szabados. She married Elijah "Joe" Rusk Sr. on July 1, 1978. He passed away June 2, 2017.

Surviving are her children, Karen (Tim) Thomas, Normal; Kevin VanHook, Texas; Brenda Phelps, Atlanta; Lisa VanHook-Reid, Arlington, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Steven (Susan) Szabados, Palatine.

Geneen was preceded in death by her parents and son, John VanHook.

Geneen had a love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her dogs.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Aug. 26, 2020.
