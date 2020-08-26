CLINTON - Richard D. Chapman, 80, of Clinton, passed away at 3:42 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at his family residence surrounded by his wife and children, Clinton.

Service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Cody Monkman officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Diabetes Association.

Richard was born Sept. 10, 1939, in Bloomington, the son of Christopher and Gurtha Mae Walter Chapman. He married Helen Carolee Morris on July 10, 1960, in Lincoln.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Carolee Chapman, Clinton; children, Loritta Underwood, Clinton; Douglas W. (Dianna) Chapman, Clinton; Tina (Jeff) Bell, Clinton; Bonny (Shannon) Van Dalsen, Cape Coral, Florida; Richard D. (Samantha) Chapman, Clinton; and Valarie (Scott) Fauber, Plainfield; 15 grandchildren, Tori Alexander, Kaysi Whitlock, Janna Underwood, Deke Chapman, Derek Chapman, Kameron Bell, Kelsey Huffman, Tanner Van Dalsen, Saxton Van Dalsen, Kaehl Van Dalsen, Josee Chapman, Sierra Chapman, Logan Quaid, Maddie Quaid and Chase Quaid; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Sedrick, Lawrence, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Fatheree; and brother, Stanley Chapman.

Richard was a graduate of the Ozark Bible Institute. He was the store manager at Eisner Food for many years and then worked out of Local 703 in Champaign Urbana as a union steward and foreman. Richard enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

