BEASON - Marvin Van Hoorn, 85, of Beason, passed away Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at McLean Cemetery. Chuck Van Hoorn will officiate.

Marvin Van Hoorn was born Nov. 21, 1934, in McLean, the son of Paul and Annetta Saathoff Van Hoorn Sr. He was united in marriage with Robin Lynn Alexander on April 2, 1961. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2011.

Marvin is survived by their children, Marvin "Mardee" (Tara) Van Hoorn, Lori (Tom) Johnson, Shelley (Curt) Heery and Scott (Chrissy) Van Hoorn; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, George Van Hoorn and Paul (Linda) Van Hoorn Jr.

He was preceded in death by his wife; one great-grandson, Emmett Marvin Pickell; and two sisters, Margaret Renfrow and Doris Evans.

Marvin was a graduate of McLean High School. He then served in the United States Army. Marvin was a lifelong farmer in the Beason area. He was a member of the Beason United Methodist Church, Atlanta American Legion Post 341, Logan County Farm Bureau, Beason Fire Department and the Beason School Board.

He enjoyed attending farm sales, horse races at the Logan County Fair, and visiting Brown County where he farmed and hunted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beason Fire Department or Logan County Fair Association.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.