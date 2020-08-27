NORMAL - Alexander "Alex" Goldman of Normal died Aug. 17, 2020, in Normal.

He was born in 1968, in Fastov, Ukraine, to Isaak and Bela Goldman. He immigrated to America with his family in 1980. In high school, Alex was a Pennsylvania state champion gymnast, which earned him a scholarship to Princeton University. Alex joined the Army in 1989 and served in the 24th Infantry until 1994. He earned two Army achievement medals for his service during the Gulf War. After leaving the Army, he lived and worked in Greeley, Colorado, and Princeton, New Jersey, before moving to Normal, where he continued to work for State Farm as a data specialist.

In his free time, Alex volunteered for local charities and spent time with friends and family.

Alex is survived by his parents, Isaak and Bela Goldman; his sister, Marina Goldman; his brother-in-law, Dimitri Markov; his niece, Jesse; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to one of the charities Alex supported: Midwest Food Bank of Illinois, Bloomington-Normal, midwestfoodbank.org/locations/bloomington-il; or Home Sweet Home Ministries, hshministries.org.