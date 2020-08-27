BLOOMINGTON - James A. "Jim" Curtis, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:47 P.M. Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Jeff Feasley will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard with the assistance of the Illinois State University Police Department. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Jim was born May 1, 1932, in Bloomington, the son of James C. and Beulah Altig Curtis. He married Martha Baize on Oct. 27, 1956, in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are his three children, James Eugene Fuller, LaGrange, Missouri; James "Jim" Curtis Jr., Bloomington; Lorra (Keith) Frantz, Towanda; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, William (Kay) Curtis, Normal; and his sister, Nancy Sweitzer, Rantoul.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbie Curtis; brothers, Robert Curtis and Donnie Curtis.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Jim worked as a police officer at Illinois State University, Normal, for over 20 years until he retired. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and was known as a jokester. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.