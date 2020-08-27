BLOOMINGTON - W. Warren Walker, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:59 p.m. Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at his home.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal, with Pastors Jonathan Huehn and Timothy Fitzner officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Normal.

Warren was born Sept. 15, 1939, in Peoria, a son to Wilbert G. and Lorena G. Goveia Walker. He married Linda M. Hornickel on July 27, 1974, in Chatsworth.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Walker, Bloomington; son, Ward Walker, and his children, Jacque and Amy; daughter, Wendy (Tim) Marvel, and their children, Alex, Zach, and Jake.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, JeTaun.

Warren was a graduate of Limestone High School and attended EIU. Then he began his career with Komatsu in Peoria where he worked for 30 years. He loved fishing, wood working, painting, gardening, and cherishing his grandkids and supporting them in their many activities. He enjoyed traveling with his family and was loved by all who knew him.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1958-1962.

Condolences and memories of Warren may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.