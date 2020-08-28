CHENOA - Mari Lynn Hoselton, 57, of Chenoa, died Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at OSF Hospice Home in Peoria surrounded by her loving family. Her courage and optimism during a two-year battle against cancer were inspirational.

A private funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chenoa. Burial will be in Chenoa Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Chenoa with the following times: Family may call 4 to 6 p.m. and friends, 6 to 8 p.m.

Mari Lynn was born Nov. 8, 1962, in Pontiac, a daughter of Norma Oberholtzer and Paul Gschwendtner. She grew up on the family farm on the outskirts of Pontiac, working in the garden, raising animals and helping her dad sell their famous sweet corn. Her rural roots were the foundation of a lifelong affinity for the land and nature.

In 1981, she graduated from Pontiac Township High School with a dream of becoming a pharmacist, which she did, graduating from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1986. She enjoyed a 30-year career with OSF HealthCare, partnering with medical staff, serving patients and studying new health care treatments.

On Sept. 29, 1990, Mari Lynn married the love of her life, Rodney Hoselton. Together, they built a life based on love, trust and respect. Their happiness was made even richer with the births of two sons, Andrew and Bradley.

Caring for her family was the greatest joy of Mari Lynn's life. She and Rod taught their sons the importance of integrity, fairness and hard work, and they faithfully supported their boys' academic and athletic careers. Mari Lynn was proud of her sons' many accomplishments, but even prouder of their character. During the hardship of her illness, Rod, Andy and Brad rallied around her, providing unwavering love and comfort.

Mari Lynn was a natural beauty with a brilliant smile and a fun-loving spirit. A loyal friend to many, she had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.

The holidays were special to Mari Lynn, whether celebrating the Fourth of July in her adopted hometown of Chenoa or decorating the Christmas tree with her family. She also was an avid reader and a whiz at puzzles.

She is survived by her husband Rod, Chenoa; sons, Andy, Durham, North Carolina, and Brad, Noblesville, Indiana; a sister, Laura Kelly, East Peoria; and several beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Her parents and younger brother, Mike Gschwendtner, preceded her in death.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Memorials may be sent to Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, P.O. Box 163, Chenoa, IL 61726, marked "Mari Lynn Hoselton Memorial Fund," to benefit local charitable organizations.

Her death leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. We will love you forever, Mari Lynn, and look forward to the day we are reunited in heaven.

