Janet Meredith

BLOOMINGTON - Janet Breese Ludwig Meredith, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 8 a.m. Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at Heritage Health, El Paso.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Home Sweet Home Ministries.

Janet was born Feb. 18, 1942, in De Kalb, a daughter to Russell and Gladys Barchard Breese.

Surviving are her children, Karen (Ken) Lane, Bloomington; Tom (Chris) Ludwig, St. Louis, Missouri; Jeff (Kim) Ludwig, Towanda; and Brian Ludwig, Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Misty, Kenny, Kari, Katie, Samantha and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Elena and Colton.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences and memories of Janet may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
