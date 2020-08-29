STREATOR - Joan L. Snyder, 87, formerly of Streator, passed away Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020) at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator, with the Rev. William Callister officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Streator. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice.

Joan was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a daughter of Fred "Fritz" and Viola Schulz Reschke. She married Charles "Chuck" Snyder on March 28, 1953, in Waukegan. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2013.

Surviving are two sons, Michael (Sara) Snyder, Dana, and Robert (Lucretia) Snyder, Madera Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Kayla (Aaron) McClanahan, Chelsey (Jason) Faw, Tanner (Kaitlyn) Snyder and Matthew (Emily) Snyder; four stepgrandchildren, Chad, Nathan, Josh and Zachary Anderson; and six great-grandchildren, Sophie and Ian McClanahan, Hunter and Hudson Faw, Oaklyn Snyder and Julieanne Snyder. Also surviving are a sister, Janice (Gordon) Mason, Neshkora, Wisconsin, and a half sister, Judy Wasburg, Sugar Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a son, Charles "Chuckie" Snyder III.

Joan was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Streator. She was a school bus driver in the Streator area and worked along side her husband at Snyder's Tavern.

She was an avid bowler and bowled on the Senior All Star League. She was a past secretary of the Illinois Retail Liquor Association.

Joan loved her family and attended all of her grandchildren's activities.

Condolences may be left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com.