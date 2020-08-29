BLOOMINGTON - Robert Paul Bier, 70, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at his home.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, with the Rev. Chad Lueck officiating. It is suggested that those in attendance practice social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

Robert was born March 31, 1950, in Bloomington, a son to Clarence J. and Doris J. Goestch Bier. He married Elizabeth J. Ritterbusch on June 3, 1972, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso. She survives.

Also surviving are his two sons, Steven G. (Leanne) Bier, Delaware, and James R. (Jeanelyn) Bier, Bloomington; grandson, Jeremy Bier, Delaware; sisters, Diane Meister, Urbana; Connie Witte and Cindi Warner, both of Heyworth; and brothers, Ron Bier, Bloomington, and Brad Bier, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deborah Wieting.

Robert was a longtime supporter of Boy Scouts Troop 38. He was a member of Senior Professionals in Human Resources (SPHR), American Mensa Ltd., and of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

