BLOOMINGTON - Florence M. Travis, 100, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Home Sweet Home Ministries or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

She was born July 24, 1920 in Bloomington, a daughter of John and Mary Mizak Harvey. She married Willard B. Travis on October 25, 1941 in St. Louis and he preceded her in death on August 14, 1989.

Surviving are six children, Larry (Kathy) Travis of Springfield, Steve (Mary) Travis of St. Louis, MO, John (Joan) Travis of Normal, Therese (Tim) Thompson of Bloomington, Lori Reiner of Normal and Janice (Brad) Ochiltree of Bloomington; a daughter-in-law, Barb Travis of Chicago; her sister Mary John Harvey of East Peoria; 15 grandchildren, Larry Travis Jr., Matt Travis, Barb Plucinski, Brian Travis, Ed Travis, Tammy Barger, Mike Travis, Mark Travis, Christy Bosek, Lua Travis, Zhalih Travis, Tina Lamberti, Anja Reiner, Ann Ochiltree and Stacie Ochiltree-Grant; 28 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by a son, Richard "Ric" Travis; a daughter, Mary Travis Carper; a sister, Virginia Harvey; and a brother, John Harvey

Florence was a proud graduate of University High School and Illinois State Normal University. She enjoyed a long teaching career, retiring as a Kindergarten teacher in 1982 from Unit 5's Glenn School where she had taught continuously since 1966. Always one with a servant's heart, Florence volunteered over 10,000 hours at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, served on the funeral luncheon committee at Holy Trinity, volunteered at the Clare House, and devoted many hours to encouraging seminarians. She was, above all, devoted to God and her family. May God hold her in the palm of His hand.

