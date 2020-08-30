Menu
Roy Jiles
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

BLOOMINGTON - Roy Jiles, 91 of Bloomington formerly of Bellflower, IL passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

He was born May 28, 1929 to Walter and Rovilla (Lampe) Jiles in Clinton, IL. He married Alice Gerber January 10, 1954. After 60 wonderful years together Alice passed on March 12, 2014.

He is survived by his children Dean (Judy) Jiles, Barb (Jordan) May, Doug (Tish) Jiles all of Normal; his siblings Gene Jiles of Arrowsmith, Walt Jiles of Atkinson, and Phyllis Benschneider of Allerton; sisters-in-law Louise Jiles of Farmer City, Mary Lou Smart of Bloomington; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alice, son Bruce Jiles, brothers Claude and Larry Jiles.

Visitation will be Wednesday September 2, 2020 4:00 p.m.-7:00p.m. A Private Family Funeral service will be held Thursday September 3, 2020, with entombment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roy's name to the Mennonite Church in Normal.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sep
3
Funeral service
