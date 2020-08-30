BLOOMINGTON - Frances I. "Gene" Fowler, 98, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at First Christian Church in Bloomington with Rev. James Warren officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at Dawson Cemetery in Ellsworth. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or First Christian Church in Bloomington.

Gene was born on January 29, 1922, in LeRoy, a daughter to Donald and Edna (Matlock) Neal. She married Raymond D. Fowler on August 25, 1938 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2011.

Surviving are her son, Larry D. Fowler of Bloomington; sister, Garnet L. Studley of Bloomington; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Marylyn Joyce, son, Jerry L. Fowler, and granddaughter, Cara.

Gene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family and was, in return, loved by all who knew here.

