David and I met around 1970 in Chicago and bonded instantly, as he did with 95% of those he met on his giddy, 20 hour, 7 day a week workfest. I loved him as did my wife of 47 years. Dave (as I always knew him) hired me as a photographer for a number of years on some of his print ads and I was luck enough to spend personal as well as business time with him. I was lucky to commission him to do a marvelous painting of my beloved wife and two sons which has hung in our homes for 45 years, along with twwo paintings he did in the early 70’s of his first wife Barbara.

I can’t believe he’s gone. Dave was the most charming man I ever met, a true lover of life and people. Rest well old friend and know you were lobed by all whose lives you touched.

Bart Harris Friend August 28, 2020