MT. PULASKI - Steven Wade Evans, 74, passed away at 7:27 p.m. on August 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Steve was born on June 7, 1946 in Bloomington, IL to Roy A Evans and Patricia (Wade) Evans. Both preceded him in death along with his brother, Michael (Mick) Evans of Kingsport, TN. He is survived by his wife, Martha of Mt. Pulaski, IL, his two daughters, Stacey Evans of Bloomington, IL and Michelle Kretschman of Oregon, WI. Steve, also known as, "G-Pa," has two grandchildren Mateo and Natalia Kretschman, whom he considers perhaps his biggest accomplishment in life. He is survived by a sister, Linda (Pete) Rojahn of Germantown, WI. His loving family also includes Rajean (Mark) Hoffman of Lincoln, IL, Robert Babbs Jr. of Emden, IL, Darrin L. (Tabitha) Babbs II of Lincoln, IL and Eric Hoffman, Alyssa Hoffman, RaLynn Babba, Korynn Hoffman, Claidyn Bottoms, JozaLynn Babbs, Faye Babbs as well as Donald (Clindy) Babbs and family of Hubert, NC, James A Babbs and family of Lincoln, IL, Jon (Melissa) Leistner and family of Champaign, IL, Barbara Babbs (Laura) of Howell, MI and over 200 nieces and nephews and family all over the country. He leaves behind a great void in this world, which will be today and always our duty as his children, family and friends to try to fill with love, compassion, humor, and gratitude. A military man, Steve took great pride in his service during the Vietnam War. He served four years in active service of the Navy aboard the U.S.S Brownson and two years in the Navy Reserves in Bloomington, IL. He earned multiple Bronze Stars and medals for his bravery and service. This experience gave him a profound love of his country, flags, and eagles. He enlisted in the Navy on the, "buddy system" with his best friend, Gary Schenkel although they were separated and sent to two different coasts. He soon met Gary Boehmer on the U.S.S Brownson and their friendship solidified as they spent hours disassembling and reassembling a Harley Davidson Chopper 1250 c.c. motorcycle they put together in Gary's home. After finishing the bike, the two discovered they'd need to enlist the help of their Navy friends to get it up out of the basement and onto the pavement. This sparked his lifelong love of working on cars and trucks. And he'd want us to mention he's a Ford guy. Steve spent many hours with his father rebuilding a 1940 Ford pickup truck that he cherished for years. His family traveled to many car shows where he would often receive a first place trophy for Best Truck and other times would win Best of Show. His love of Ford trucks continued and ended with his beloved Ford Raptor. His vehicles were always pristine. He wouldn't take them out in bad weather and if he had to, they would be wiped down and cleaned up immediately upon return. He took much pride in his trucks and their upkeep. Described by everyone who knew him, a strong and hardworking man, Steve worked for Bridgestone Firestone/America OTR for 33 years, as both a supervisor and tire builder. He was seen as a leader and known for his strong work ethic. Steve was a role model and friend to countless younger guys who worked there, mentoring them in many ways and ultimately teaching way beyond job skills, but rather lessons in life. While he helped to train many younger workers, one cannot forget that not one of them could outdo his performance on the job. He gave it all he had each and every day. Steve supported and loved his two daughters, Stacey and Michelle. Whether it was scraping the ice off their windshields and warming up their cars at 6:30am so they could head off to school warm, helping to build race cars in industrial technology, or building an elaborate prop for a dance team, he was as committed and involved as they come. After he retired in 2003, Steve extended his love of being a devoted father into being a dedicated grandfather. He became a caretaker to his grandchildren who had flown across the world from Kazakhstan at ages three and one to join our family. He taught them their ABC's, to ride a bike, fish, how to select the correct wrench, and above all, trust. He always took extreme pride in being their, "G-Pa." Although Steve had a tough exterior, he was a very sensitive man not afraid to show his emotions and act as a perfect gentleman. There isn't a person he wouldn't help. You could often find him helping a friend change their oil, rotate a tire, mow the lawn, build a deck, or tinker with a truck. His acute awareness of the importance of helping others can still be felt far and wide. His servant heart lives on in his daughters, Stacey and Michelle. Steve was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was abundantly important: the simplicity of living life with those you love.At peace now, free of cancer and heart disease and stronger than ever before, Steve has made his journey to Heaven. He drove his truck, listening to loud music, wearing his black t-shirt with the sleeves cut off, jeans, and boots... and will continue to be the rock of this family. Private family services will be held at a later date. A public visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday September 4, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Memorials may be made in Steve's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.