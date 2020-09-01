BLOOMINGTON - Bobby "Yogi" Gene Quiggins age 86 of Bloomington IL passed away at 10:50 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. His graveside service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the new addition at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. Pastor Joel Labertew will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Carle BroMenn Hospice or First of Assembly of God, Normal, IL.Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Bobby was born August 4, 1934 in Litchfield, KY the son of Coy and Amy Menton Quiggins. He married the love of his life Suzanne Stubblefield on April 9, 1960 in Heyworth, IL. She survives. Also surviving his daughter, Gina L. (John) Henline, Bloomington IL, grandson, Michael Henline, Bloomington, IL, brother, Eddie Quiggins, Bloomington, IL, 3 sisters, Linda Shadowens, Bloomington, IL, Shirley Rexroat, Normal, IL and Sue Quiggins, Normal, IL. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 1 sister. Bobby worked in construction, iron & excavation in Bloomington-Normal for a number of years. He loved motorcycles and raced them for many years. He also enjoyed riding his unicycle.He was a member of First of Assembly of God, Normal, IL and served in many capacities at the church. Bobby could light up a room with his laughter and he loved talking and telling stories of his racing days. He was a kind gentle and loving man and will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com