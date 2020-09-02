DOWNS - Patti A. Walker, 63 of rural Downs, passed away at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home.A private family burial was held at Friends Cemetery in Bentown. According to Patti's wishes, there will be no public services. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.Memorials may be directed to Whitney's Walk for Life at www.whitneyswalk.com.Patti was born July 3, 1957 in Danville, the daughter of Thomas F. and Betty L. Trees Middleton. She married Robert "Wayne" Walker on January 29, 1978 in Danville.She is survived by her husband Wayne of Downs, daughter, Jen Walker of Bloomington; a sister, Janice (Dave) Armpriester of Pennsylvania, a brother, Larry Middleton of Danville; four nieces and nephews, David, Stacey, Michael and Teresa.She was preceded in death by her parents and a son Jason Walker.Patti graduated from Danville High School in 1975 and was employed at State Farm for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2019. She loved her garden, music, her dog Rigley and her granddog Emma. Patti will be dearly missed by her family and friends.To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.