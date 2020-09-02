Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patti Walker
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020

DOWNS - Patti A. Walker, 63 of rural Downs, passed away at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home.A private family burial was held at Friends Cemetery in Bentown. According to Patti's wishes, there will be no public services. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.Memorials may be directed to Whitney's Walk for Life at www.whitneyswalk.com.Patti was born July 3, 1957 in Danville, the daughter of Thomas F. and Betty L. Trees Middleton. She married Robert "Wayne" Walker on January 29, 1978 in Danville.She is survived by her husband Wayne of Downs, daughter, Jen Walker of Bloomington; a sister, Janice (Dave) Armpriester of Pennsylvania, a brother, Larry Middleton of Danville; four nieces and nephews, David, Stacey, Michael and Teresa.She was preceded in death by her parents and a son Jason Walker.Patti graduated from Danville High School in 1975 and was employed at State Farm for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2019. She loved her garden, music, her dog Rigley and her granddog Emma. Patti will be dearly missed by her family and friends.To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.